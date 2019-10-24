Kilkenny City’s Central Access Scheme to be examined by Noteworthy.ie

A community-driven investigative journalism project’s been crowdfunded to look into Kilkenny City’s Central Access Scheme.

TheJournal.ie affiliated noteworthy.ie launched a public funding initiative to raise 1,350 euro to cover costs of delving into the development of the route which includes the St Francis Abbey bridge over the River Nore.

Plan is to look back on the project & ask has it delivered for Kilkenny in terms of improved traffic, increased investment and opening up the city for tourism as well as quering costs involved.

It’s expected the results are to be published in early December after 46 backers between them exceeded the amount required.