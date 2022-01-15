Kilkenny Co Co in talks to open a temporary car park if parts of South East Greenway open earlier

Kilkenny County Council is in talks with Waterford about providing a temporary car park if parts of the South East Greenway open ahead of schedule.

As things stand the planned carpark at Ferrybank would be one of the last elements to be installed ahead of an August 2023 opening.

But if sections of the Greenway are ready to open before then, a temporary carpark on the North Quays may be an option for visitors.

Meanwhile a funding call from Fáilte Ireland is expected soon inviting applications from local authorities that are developing Greenways.

The idea is to help them tell the story to potential visitors to the local attraction.