Kilkenny company among finalists for 2021 SFA National Small Business Awards

A Kilkenny company has been named among the finalists for the 2021 Small Firms Association (SFA) National Small Business Awards.

Aim of the event is to celebrate the achievements of smaller enterprises across the country and to recognise the sector’s vital contribution to Irish industry.

There are eight award categories, including Food & Drink which Thomastown based Goatsbridge Fish Processors, while the contest also features five of the best Emerging New Businesses (less than two years established).

43 companies have been selected as finalists, from 15 counties, across nine categories.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, who is Patron of the Awards, stated that “The SFA National Small Business Awards are very important, particularly as we live with Covid 19. We need agility, flexibility and adaptability in the midst of the global pandemic and there is no better entity than a small business to demonstrate these characteristics.”