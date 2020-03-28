Kilkenny company Intosport hoping to start producing medical scrubs for frontline staff

A Kilkenny company is set to undergo major changes in a bid to help healthcare staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Into Sport in Castlecomer is currently closed, but the sports gear manufacturers are now hoping to reopen and produce medical scrubs.

The company are awaiting HSE approval to produce the scrubs for local medics.

Into Sport’s Jonny Dowling told KCLR news that there has already been huge demand from local hospitals for the equipment.

He said “We’ve had a couple of calls from some different hospitals to see if we can supply them”.

“At the moment we are trying to source fabric that would be suitable, and patterns, that would be a thing as well, It’s easy enough to swap over from doing jerseys over to scrubs”.