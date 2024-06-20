To secure these savings, Tirlán has offered a voluntary redundancy scheme, impacting around 150 roles.

Tirlán is a global food and nutrition business with a diverse portfolio of quality ingredients and leading consumer and agri brands, backed by a farmer-owned cooperative.

Glanbia undertook a major reorganisation between 2001 and 2004 with the goal of reshaping its portfolio and laying the groundwork for future expansion. They made the decision to acquire Optimum Nutrition as a customer in 2008 in order to carry out a vertical integration. Wexford Creamery was acquired by Glanbia Ingredients Ireland in 2013 for a sum of €20 million.

Glanbia Ireland was founded in 2017. 52 Agri retail branches and more than 11 production facilities were under the management of this organisation. 40% of this company was owned by Glanbia plc, while the remaining 60% was owned by Glanbia Co-operative.

The cooperative’s members authorised the acquisition of Glanbia Ireland in 2021, including the dairy processing division. Following the completion of the sale in April 2022, the farmer-members once again acquired direct ownership of the dairy processing company.

Subsequently both the co-coperative and Glanbia Ireland rebranded as Tirlán to differentiate themselves from Glanbia PLC.

A Statement from the company says: Tirlán is launching a cost reduction programme to improve its long-term competitiveness.

The programme aims to achieve cost savings across the business due to rising costs in energy, interest rates, wages, and environmental compliance, as well as a decline in milk supply volumes

Milk processing capabilities will remain unchanged, and Tirlán can increase capacity if supply dynamics change.

The cost savings will position Tirlán against future challenges and allow for continued focus on product innovation and value-added product growth