Kilkenny Councillor calls for Kilkenny campus of the SETU

The call for a base for the SETU has again been reiterated – this time at the Pltown Municipal District meeting.

Elected representatves heard how the county appeared to be behind many others for its growth rate in terms of population and numbers of large-scale businesses.

The Piltown Municipal District members were told the Census figures showed how Kilkenny had the second lowest population growth in the country and that, despite an increase in the number of small to medium enterprises, there are just six companies which employ more than 250 people.

Cllr Eamon Aylward said the amalgamation of IT Carlow and Waterford IT to form the South East Technological University didn’t give the region any advantage over others across the country.