Kilkenny Councillor David Fitzgerald says government “tinkering around the edges” with housing crisis

A local Fine Gael Councillor says the government could be accused of tinkering around the edges with doing anything to solve the housing crisis.

David Fitzgerald is also an auctioneer and says the eviction ban agreed upon by Cabinet yesterday is only storing up problems for another day.

Cllr Fitzgerald says there won’t be enough houses available when the eviction ban ends either:

“It doesn’t actually go to the root problem which is that we don’t have enough physical houses,” said David.

“In Ireland, the government is in danger of just being seen to be tinkering at the edges and not actually solving the problem,” he added.