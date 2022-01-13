Kilkenny Councillor hails ambitious plans for Greenway extension to create “South East Triangle”

Plans are afoot to extend local greenways to create a route that could potentially link Dublin and Waterford.

Tenders are out to look at linking Inistioge and Rosbercon with the new South East Greenway which in turn has ties to the Waterford Greenway and Dungarvan.

Meanwhile, a route selection is being considered for both sides of the River Nore between Thomastown and Bennettsbridge which already leads to and from Kilkenny City.

Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has been telling KCLR it’ll be some amenity if it comes to fruition:

“So we could have a massive loop from Dublin down to St Mullins, down to New Ross and the whole way over to Waterford linking back up with Kilkenny. It would be an amazing South East Triangle”

He says the footfall it would create could mean huge economic benefit to several local towns and villages along the routes:

“On the Kilkenny side you’re going to have Bennettsbridge, Thomastown, Inistioge. Those towns are going to be absolutely re-energised. Coming up the other side then you’ve the likes of St Mullins and, Graiguenamanah, Goresbridge and Bagenalstown”