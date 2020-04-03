Kilkenny Councillor Joe Malone won’t be joining the Seanad after facing elimination

Local candidate Joe Malone won’t win a seat in the Seanad elections.

Malone is running for the Administrative panel, but counting in Dublin Castle this afternoon shows he will be eliminated.

The Fianna Fail councillor has expressed hopes that his party will win three seats today.

Speaking to KCLR, Malone said his result was poorer than expected…

“I didn’t do as well as I thought I would, but that’s life, that’s politics, we’ll get on with it now”.

He added “I want to say thanks to everyone for their support, its upwards and onwards from here”.