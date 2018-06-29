KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny Councillor says it shouldn’t take loss of lives before something is done about dangerous junction
“Lives, accidents & injuries should not be used as a cost benefit analysis” – so says South Kilkenny Councillor, Pat Dunphy.
He was speaking about the Carrigeen junction on the N24 where there have been a number of bad accidents and near misses.
At the moment, plans are advancing to address issues at another junction – at the Tower Bridge on the same road – but councillor Dunphy says this turnoff also needs urgent attention.
He’s told KCLR News though that it seems to be a case of the more horror stories the more chance there is of something being done.