Kilkenny Councillor warns locals are losing their connection to River Nore

Local people are losing their connection to the River Nore because the banks aren’t being properly maintained.

That’s the warning from Councillor Eugene McGuinness who says a new plan has to be put together to make sure the river and the areas around it are properly managed.

The city based Councillor says children growing up in the city now won’t have the same relationship with the Nore because they don’t have easy access to it:

“Part of the river and part of people visiting the river, be it Mam or Dad bringing their child down to fish, is an education in how to maintain the riverbank”

Councillor McGuinness says seeing the fish and the birds and other wildlife along the riverbank is an education that is being lost for future generations:

“We need to do something now”