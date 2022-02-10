KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny Councillors dismayed and frustrated over wait for local roads funding

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 10/02/2022

There’s further disappointment for Kilkenny councillors with regards to local road upgrades.

In recent weeks we’ve seen outrage from councillors in the Piltown Municipal District last week at the omission of the N24 and N25 from the national funding list.

Now it’s the turn of their Callan Thomastown counterparts to feel disgruntled.

At their monthly meeting on Wednesday they outlined their dismay over the delay of the announcement of the county’s allocation for smaller projects.

Peter Chap Cleere
Fianna Fáil Councillor for the Callan-Thomastown MD, Peter ”Chap’ Cleere

Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has been telling KCLR News that with the weather being so good, workers are missing out on an opportune time to start into various routes:

“It’s incredibly frustrating that in the middle of February we still don’t know what our budget is for 2022”

Fine Gael Councillor for Callan-Thomastown MD, Michael Doyle

Councillor Michael Doyle has called the hold-up a ‘disaster’ hitting out at Transport Minister Eamon Ryan:

 “He’s cut back on funding for transport projects already, that’s also a worry”

