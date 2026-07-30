Kilkenny County Councillors have approved the Kilkenny City and County Development Plan, including the proposed Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan, or SUMP.

24 representatives unanimously voted in favour of the plan at a special meeting yesterday evening at County Hall.

Cathaoirleach Joe Malone told KCLR News it’s a long-term framework aimed at making it easier for people to move around the city, but stressed no changes will happen without extensive consultation.

He says Kilkenny remains open for business throughout the process.

“I’d like more dialogue and more consultation with the business people around as well you know, not just emails, I’d like to meet up with them, and I think that, we hope that will happen with the traders as well. They’re all good people, and they come into Kilkenny, and they invest in in the city and my closing comments, I said that Kilkenny City, and county, is open for business, and would love people to come here.”

Director of Services Tim Butler spoke to Dermot Keyes on The KCLR Daily, you can listen back to the interview on the link below:

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/kclr-news-kilkenny-sustainable?si=2e2ff310b73f4554a126998996bf185f&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

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