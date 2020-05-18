Kilkenny Councillors to decide on AGM venue today

Members of Kilkenny county council will decide on a date and a venue for their AGM when they meet this afternoon.

The June meeting will see a new Cathaoirleach and Leas-Cathaoirleach elected but if all members are to be in a position to attend it will probably have to happen outside of Council Chambers.

The quorum will be present for the May monthly meeting this afternoon at which a decision is expected to be reached on both a date and a venue.

There have been calls for either The Watershed or The Watergate Theatre to be used.