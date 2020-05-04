KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny Country Music Festival has been cancelled
The event was due to take place on July 12th in Kilkenny
The much anticipated Kilkenny Country Music Festival has been cancelled to to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The event, which was due to take place in Gowran Park, will not be going ahead this Summer.
However, the festival has been confirmed for July 11th 2021 and will see guests like Mike Denver, Michael English and Jimmy Buckley.
All tickets bought for this year’s event, will still be valid next year.