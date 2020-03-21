Kilkenny County Council asking people to be careful how rubbish is handled if they’ve Coronavirus symptoms

We have try and be aware of how we handle our rubbish if we have coronavirus symtoms.

Kilkenny County Council says any waste like tissues, medical or cleaning waste should be double-bagged and kept aside safely for three days before being brought to a recycling centre or put out in the bins.

The Centre in Dunmore is open as normal but you’re being asked to observe social distancing guidelines and not to turn up with the entire contents of your garden shed if you’ve been stuck at home doing a clear-out.

Senior Engineer Frank Stafford says we have to be careful with our household waste from now on.