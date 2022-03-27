KCLR News
Kilkenny County Council hope to deliver 157 new homes this year
Kilkenny county council hopes to deliver 157 new homes this year.
Elected members were given an update to the councils Housing Capital Development plan at their monthly meeting this week.
They were told rising costs and getting builders to tender for projects is a challenge for the local authority when it comes to housing delivery.