KCLR News

Kilkenny County Council hope to deliver 157 new homes this year

They were told rising costs and getting builders to tender for projects is a challenge for the local authority

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart27/03/2022
Social Housing

Kilkenny county council hopes to deliver 157 new homes this year.

Elected members were given an update to the councils Housing Capital Development plan at their monthly meeting this week.

They were told rising costs and getting builders to tender for projects is a challenge for the local authority when it comes to housing delivery.

