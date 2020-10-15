KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny County Council makes shortlist for Excellence in Local Government Awards
It's in the Age Friendly category for the Thomastown Age Friendly Town Plan
Kilkenny County Council’s made the shortlist for this year’s Excellence in Local Government Awards.
Chambers Ireland has announced 86 contenders in 16 categories.
The local authority’s been shortlisted in the Age Friendly section for the Thomastown Age Friendly Town Plan.
Winners will be announced on 26 November.
More details here