Kilkenny county council plans to progress one-way traffic system in Callan will go on display this Friday

Plans to progress the one way system in Callan look set to proceed.

The NTA has formally approved the scheme to tweak the direction of the flow on Flaggy Lane as part of the current system on Bridge Street.

The Town Team will be shown the Part 8 drawings and documentation this week before they go on public display from this Friday 17th of June.

Callan Councillor Joe Lyons says locals should get involved in the debate because it’ll help improve life in the town:

“It’ll be out there for 4 weeks so everyone can give their view on what they think should be or shouldn’t be done. And all views will be taken on board”

He says its an exciting new venture:

“This will make Callan because nobody wants to go back to the old ways of artics and lorries going both ways. Looking to the future this will make Callan”