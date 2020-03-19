KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny County Council scale down monthly meeting to limit numbers
Elected members have five statutory items to attend to during the meeting
Kilkenny county council are scaling down for their monthly meeting next Monday.
An agreement has been reached between all parties and members that only enough to make a quorum would attend – that number is 7.
Elected members have five statutory items to attend to and only the officials with items on the agenda will be attending while social distancing guidelines will also be observed.
All other municipal district and Strategic policy committee meetings have been postoned for now.