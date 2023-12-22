FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny County Council set to unveil details of new homes under Affordable Purchase Scheme
It means reduced rates for first time buyers and those who are eligible
Budding local homeowners may get a New Year present with a number of properties set to be rolled out.
Kilkenny County Council will have a number of three-bedroom units at Nyne Park available under the Affordable Purchase Scheme.
It means reduced rates for first time buyers and those who are eligible with the local authority holding a percentage equity share so you can buy with a maximum mortgage and 10% deposit.
For information on eligibility, documentation, and the application process, visit www.kilkennycoco.ie and for queries, contact [email protected].