Kilkenny County Council set to unveil details of new homes under Affordable Purchase Scheme

Budding local homeowners may get a New Year present with a number of properties set to be rolled out.

Kilkenny County Council will have a number of three-bedroom units at Nyne Park available under the Affordable Purchase Scheme.

It means reduced rates for first time buyers and those who are eligible with the local authority holding a percentage equity share so you can buy with a maximum mortgage and 10% deposit.

For information on eligibility, documentation, and the application process, visit www.kilkennycoco.ie and for queries, contact [email protected].