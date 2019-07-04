Kilkenny Dad killed in aircrash to be laid to rest today

The funeral of the local man killed in a Kilkenny aircrash last Friday will take place in Clara later.

Local stonemason Richard ‘Dick’ O’Connell will be laid to rest after requiem mass at 11 o’clock in St. Colman’s Church.

The father-of-three was killed when his micro-light plane crashed into some power lines at about 9 o’clock on Friday night.

He then crashed in a field near his home in Rathcash during the 18th birthday party of one of his children.