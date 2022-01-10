Kilkenny dancing pro “proud” of his new partner on her DWTS debut

The Kilkenny dancing professional participating in Dancing with the Stars says he’s delighted to get the first few steps out of the way.

John Nolan’s been partnered with Irish broadcaster Gráinne Seoige for the latest season which kicked off last night.

The duo waltzed their way to a score of 14 for their first dance of the new series.

And favourite with the locals John’s been telling KCLR what he thought of that:

“The judges scores were fair. I thought Brian, a little bit harsh but come here, it’s the first dance. The first one is always the hardest. But I was really, really proud of Gráinne. I thought she delivered a great performance last night”