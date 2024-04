Kilkenny city’s been declared Ireland’s Most Single Town while Carlow town registered the most amount of online searches in Tinder.

HenParty.ie‘s been examining online searches for dating apps across the nation over a five year period.

On the singleton scale, Kilkenny’s right up there in the top ten meaning that online searches for Tinder, Hinge and Bumble are the highest for the Marble City than anywhere else in Ireland while Thurles in neighbouring Co Tipperary came last.