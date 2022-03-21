Kilkenny District Court appearance to follow weekend hit and run in Ballyragget

A man’s due in court in Kilkenny following a hit and run in Ballyragget over the weekend.

It’s understood his car was in collision with a cyclist in the Byrnesgrove area on Friday.

The driver was subsequently stopped by Gardaí on the N78 a short time later.

He was arrested for drink driving and later charged with dangerous driving.

He’s been remanded in custody and is expected before the courts tomorrow.

The cyclist was taken to St Luke’s Hospital with what’s understood to be a minor knee injury.