Kilkenny DJ through to top 5 of global talent contest

A Kilkenny DJ needs your help to be crowned the Global RadioStar 2020!

Mark Collins learned last night that he has reached the top 5 of the competition, whittled down from over 5,000 applicants worldwide.

The public vote now accounts for 20% of the judge’s final say on who will be the overall winner.

Mark says the local community has been incredibly supportive so far:

“It’s been unbelievable. I’ve been on social media and the support, good wishes and the votes have just been unbelievable, so I just want to thank everybody for getting behind me and supporting me. It means an awful lot, but there’s one final vote next week now, so if people could just bear with me for one more week and give me their vote I’d really appreciate it to try and get to the top spot.”

You can vote for Mark here.