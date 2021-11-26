Kilkenny doctor says rolling out vaccines to children a logical step

A local GP says it’s a logical step to vaccinate children aged 5-to-11 after the EMA declared is was safe to give them a reduced dose of the Pfizer jab.

A final recommendation from NIAC is likely in the coming days and it’s expected the vaccines will be rolled out towards the end of December.

John Boyle from the teachers union, the INTO, says he’s optimistic parents will opt to get their children vaccinated.

Dr Seathrún Ó Casaide told Sue Nunn on KCLR’s The Way it is that children are accounting for a high number of cases locally at the moment.