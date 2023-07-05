Kilkenny doctor warns of longer waiting lists at local practices if free GP care scheme is extended

A Kilkenny doctor says extending the free GP care scheme will see long waiting lists at your local practice.

Children aged 6 and 7 will be able to go to the doctor for free from next month, and plans are also underway to give free care to households earning less than the average income.

Dr. Tadhg Crowley is Chair of the Irish Medical Organisations GP committee.

He says there are already not enough doctors, which means we’ll have to wait longer to see them:

“Since COVID and since, you know, we’re in the middle of a workforce crisis, GP capacity has been struggling to get access to GPs. Obviously by giving more cards out means the capacity is going to be a little bit more strained, and means there will be waiting lists in general practice.”