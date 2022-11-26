Kilkenny emergency services deal with fire in the city’s Wolfe Tone street

Emergency services in Kilkenny dealt with what is understood to have been a fire to a domestic dwelling on Wolfe Tone Street this afternoon (Saturday).

It is thought that the fire broke out at approximately 1.30PM, and it is believed that it occurred as the result of a seasonal accident.

Gardaí had to breach the front door of the residence before the Kilkenny fire service arrived. There have been no reports of injuries as a result of the blaze.

Kilkenny Gardaí have confirmed to KCLR News that they are not treating the incident as suspicious.