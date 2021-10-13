Kilkenny estate agent hopeful new housing will result from zoned land tax

A local estate agent says that the new zoned Land Tax will create more homes locally.

The Finance Minister announced in the Budget that land zoned for housing will be taxed at 3% of the property value in two years time.

Ella Dunphy says she hopes it will have the desired effect:

“We’re all aware of the vacant sites and the amount of them in Kilkenny and the zoned land that’s there. Obviously we would all be absolutely delighted and we feel it will make a difference if it’s rezoned and brought back into development because it is going to create homes”

Meanwhile further changes to the caps on rent increases are on the way, according to the Housing Minister.

Darragh O’Brien has been defending the housing budget from accusations it contained nothing for renters.

No new measures on top of the Housing for All plan were revealed for renters yesterday.

But Minister O’Brien says measures will be announced in the coming weeks, particularly around rent caps.