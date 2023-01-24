KCLR News
Kilkenny exhibitor from Jerpoint Glass Studio among the winners at Showcase 2023
Kilkenny’s had some success at Showcase 2023.
Kathleen Leadbetter from Jerpoint Glass studio was named winner of the Best Home Product for her Monochrome Sphere.
Winners were revealed in various categories at the Creative Expo in the RDS yesterday.
Today marks the final day of the International Trade Fair which has seen more than 380 exhibitors and thousands of buyers from Ireland and overseas over the three day event.