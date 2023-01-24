KCLR News

Kilkenny exhibitor from Jerpoint Glass Studio among the winners at Showcase 2023

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke24/01/2023

Kilkenny’s had some success at Showcase 2023.

Kathleen Leadbetter from Jerpoint Glass studio was named winner of the Best Home Product for her Monochrome Sphere.

Winners were revealed in various categories at the Creative Expo in the RDS yesterday.

SHOWCASE 2023 WINNERS

Today marks the final day of the International Trade Fair which has seen more than 380 exhibitors and thousands of buyers from Ireland and overseas over the three day event.

