Kilkenny families to welcome guests from Chernobyl for Christmas

A Kilkenny family will get an early Christmas present today.

More than 40 children from Chernobyl affected regions of Belarus land at Dublin Airport this afternoon (2o’clock) for their two & a half week Rest & Recuperation stay at homes across Ireland.

2 will come to Kilkenny this time – Evanne’s visit won’t start until Saturday due to exams but among the group landing today is Vasilli who’s been enjoying trips here for the past decade.

He will be staying with Eileen Morrissey again who says she can’t wait to welcome him at the airport later. She says its always an emotional occasion.