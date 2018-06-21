Kilkenny family should know soon if body exhumed in North Wales is that of missing relative

The Kilkenny family of a man missing nearly 33 years should know soon if a body exhumed in North Wales is his.

Brendan Dowley was 63 when he was last seen in October 1985 by his daughter, who dropped him to the bus station in Kilkenny City to travel by ferry to the UK.

However, Brendan never arrived at his home in London where he was living at the time and there’s been no trace of him since.

In the past year investigations into his disappearance have focused on a grave in Anglesea where an unidentified man was buried after being found washed up in Wales in November 1985.

Barry Cummins of RTE’s Prime Time has been following the case and he’s told KCLR today that a DNA profile is being worked on at the moment.

That will then be compared to samples from Brendan’s family to check and see if it is him.