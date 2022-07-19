Kilkenny fans turn out en masse to celebrate the hurlers and footballers at homecoming celebration
There was no Liam McCarthy but Kilkenny fans turned out en masse to celebrate their sporting heroes last night.
As well as recognising the sporting exploits of the 40-man senior hurling team, the under-20 hurlers and the county’s junior footballers were also celebrated at the event in UPMC Nowlan Park.
An open-top bus carrying the senior team arrived at the grounds following a city tour, which began at Kilkenny Castle.
And as the team took to the stage Kilkenny manager Brian Cody commended his player’s efforts at Croke Park on Sunday.
“It was a top quality game, an outstanding game, we were coming up against the champions for the past two years, trying to win three in a row, hugely experienced team, physically powerful team, excellent team,” said Brian.
“We had a team, certainly with some very good experience, just close to half our team playing in their first All Ireland final, which is very demanding for everybody”.
“All I can say as the manager of the team is that I’ve never ever been as proud of a team leaving Croke Park as I was yesterday (Sunday).