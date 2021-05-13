Kilkenny farmer believes An Taisce’s trying to delay the development of Glanbia’s South Kilkenny factory so that it never gets built

An Taisce is trying to tie a controversial cheese factory up in court so that it never gets built.

That’s the personal view of the Chairman of the Irish Farmers Association in Kilkenny.

Huge political pressure has been heaped on An Taisce, from Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, to abandon plans to continue its legal battle against plans for a massive Glanbia cheese factory in Belview. (Hear what a representative for An Taisce had to say on the matter on KCLR here).

Kilkenny Dairy farmer Jim Mulhall says he thinks the national trust’s strategy is to delay the development until Glanbia’s Dutch partners lose interest and start looking elsewhere.

Listen back to his conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here:

Meanwhile, European Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne says An Taisce has a clear role to play in the planning process.

But, as part of a wider conversation with our Sue Nunn also last evening, the Fianna Fail TD said that the decisions of An Bord Pleanala should be accepted …