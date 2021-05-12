“Let us do our job” is the call from An Taisce to the Taoiseach following comments on Glanbia’s proposed South Kilkenny facility

An Taisce says the Taoiseach should just let us do our job.

Micheál Martin yesterday in the Dáil called for the national trust body to abandon its attempt to stop the development of Glanbia’s proposed cheese factory in South Kilkenny.

Minister of State at the planning department, Carlow Kilkenny Green Party representative Malcolm Noonan says he’s prohibited from comment on live planning issues which is one of the outcomes of the Planning Tribunal.

But he says Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) play an important role in raising environmental issues and in the planning process.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin called for An Taisce to abandon plans to appeal a recent High Court decision but Natural Environment Officer Dr Elaine McGoff says it’s not normal for a sitting Taoiseach to comment on open planning issues.

