Kilkenny farmer fined for misuse of agricultural diesel

A Kilkenny farmer has been fined €2,500 by Revenue.

Alan Kirwan from Mount Alto in Inistoige was handed the fine for misuse of agricultural diesel.

He was among 45 tax defaulters on the latest list published by Revenue for the last 3 months of 2019.

Just under 20 million euro in settlements were reached with the largest amount being over 10 million euro owed by the firm Sherwood Investment Limited with an address at Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown, Dundalk.