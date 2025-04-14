A beloved fixture of Kilkenny’s culinary scene is set to close later this month, as sisters Sinéad and Maeve Moclair announce the end of the road for their cherished restaurant, Nóinín.

Tucked beside John’s Bridge, Nóinín has earned a loyal following for its warm atmosphere and heartfelt, seasonal cooking since opening in 2022. But after two and a half years, the Moclair sisters have made the difficult decision to shut the doors for good, citing the challenges of operating in such a small space.

“While we love our cosy little premises, it’s simply not financially sustainable,” the sisters shared. “We realised we either needed to get bigger or get out—and we’ve decided we don’t have the appetite to expand.”

The restaurant’s final day of service will be Saturday, April 26th.

For Sinéad, Nóinín was the realisation of a lifelong dream to open her own restaurant. She and Maeve expressed deep gratitude to their team, suppliers, and especially their customers: “It has been such a pleasure to feed you.”

With just two weeks left, the sisters are inviting the community to stop by, enjoy a final meal, and say goodbye to a space that has become a small but mighty part of Kilkenny’s food story.