Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD calls for Taoiseach to step aside as party leader

Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness has called on party leader Micheál Martin to step down.

The Carlow-Kilkenny Dáil Deputy blasted the party in a letter to members last night, describing it as an ‘echo chamber’ with ‘entirely unrealistic’ views.

He also stated that party legends would be ‘rotating at speed’ in their graves at Fianna Fail’s current state.

Deputy McGuinness said “I think it’s time for change. It’s time to hand on that baton of leadership to someone that can take us into the next election, present us as a party that knows what its about. And the time to do that is now”

Yesterday the party spent the evening dissecting a report which lays bare the feelings of almost 3 thousand members with many unhappy with the negative narrative parliamentary members portrayed in the media.

The majority of members under 65 think the party has no clear identity.

The Taoiseach said he views that as an opportunity.