Kilkenny film shortlisted for an international prize

A film produced & shot in Kilkenny has been shortlisted for an international prize.

“Lift Off” is one of 15 entries from across 51 countries in the running for the Cinespace Competition organised by NASA & Houston Cinema Arts Society.

The seven-minute piece tells of ten year old Grace who’s woken up from her dream about going to the moon in a rocket ship by her parents and their friends arguing about the future.

Kevin Hughes is the writer & director & he’s been telling KCLR News that making the shortlist “is very exciting and great for the cast & crew who are creative people – their work is being vindicated internationally”.

He & the team will travel state-side next week for the winner announcement on Thursday, November8 & to tour NASA.

Meanwhile, the crew will screen another production, “Whispering Fields”, at Lisdowney National School after 8pm tonight and they’d welcome all to come along for the debut viewing.