Kilkenny Fire Chief says if you discover a blaze in your business or home you should ‘get out, stay out and call the fire services’

If you discover a blaze breaking out in your business or home – get out, stay out and call the fire services.

That’s the advice from the Kilkenny Fire Chief.

It comes after units from Thomastown joined colleagues in Graignamanagh as well as Gardaí and paramedics to help one person to safety in Graignamanagh just before lunchtime last Friday.

A Garda spokesperson says that man was taken to hospital for assessment, no offences were disclosed and foul play is not suspected at the incident on the town’s High Street.

John Collins has been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace about the incident;