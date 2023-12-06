Kilkenny GAA has unveiled its new jersey for the 2024

The new jersey will have the Tirlán Logo (Food and nutrition co-operative) which is a new addidition to the famous Avonmore logo (its market leading dairy brand) on the front of the jersey.

The Avonmore name has featured proudly on Kilkenny jerseys since 1994, making it one of the longest running GAA partnerships in the country.

In line with the structural changes in the Glanbia organisation, the sponsorship relationship with Kilkenny GAA has moved to Tirlán, a 100% farmer owned Co-operative based in Kilkenny city. Tirlán is Ireland’s largest milk and grain processor, with 2,300 employees and revenues of €3 billion. The partnership sees all Kilkenny GAA jerseys carry the Avonmore brand and leisurewear carry the Tirlán brand.

The Chairman of Kilkenny GAA, PJ Kenny, said that he was delighted to retain the association with an organisation that makes a huge contribution to the south east of the country.

Jim Bergin, Chief Executive of Tirlán said: “As a Co-operative based in Kilkenny, we are immensely proud of our hugely successful association between the number one dairy brand with one of Ireland’s most successful GAA teams of all time. The commitment, dedication and pursuit of excellence exhibited by the Kilkenny inter-county teams fits really well with the values that we pursue in Tirlán Co-operative, which is 100% owned by farmers in the south and east of Ireland.”