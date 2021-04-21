Kilkenny Gardaí appeal for witnesses after vandalism at Church in Paulstown

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after vandalism at a local place of worship.

It happened in the Church of the Assumption in Paulstown last Saturday.

Sgt Ted Hughes is hoping someone might have seen something that could help.

On KCLR earlier he said “The church was open all day from 9 in the morning ’til 6 in the evening and during that time somebody entered the church and damaged the speaker in the gallery and poured water over a candelabra and over the altar so now we haven’t a clue what type of person would do this but look if anybody was in or out of the church and saw anybody or anything to contact the Gardaí in Thomastown”.