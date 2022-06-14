Kilkenny Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault at Lintown Grove

An investigation is underway into an assault in Kilkenny on Monday night.

A man in his early 30’s is understood to have suffered a stab wound to the leg during the course of a burglary at a house in Lintown Grove.

Nothing was taken in the incident.

The injured man was brought to St Luke’s hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are eager to hear from anyone who was in the area of the Eurospar roundabout, the Golf Links Road, the Ring Road and Johnswell road between 10.30pm and midnight.

They’re appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to make it available to them at Kilkenny Garda station.