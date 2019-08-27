Kilkenny Gardaí Call for Children to Not be Left Unattended in Cars

Don’t leave kids in cars – that’s the message from local gardaí.

It follows a number of calls of children left alone in vehicles as parents or guardians pop into a shop for what they think is going to be a few minutes.

The most recent was at 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon at MacDonagh Junction.

All was okay in this instance but gardaí are reminding you that young people should never be left unattended for any length of time, especially as the weather heats up.