Kilkenny Gardaí hunt for gang of 4 who smashed front door of High Street phone shop

Gardaí in Kilkenny are looking for your help in tracing 4 men who tried to break-in to a store on High Street in the early hours of this morning.

The ‘3’ stores security system was triggered around 4am and Gardaí were on the scene quickly but the culprits had fled on foot in the direction of Parliament street according to an eyewitness.

They didn’t manage to get anything from the store but damage was done to the door which was smashed as they attempted to gain entry.

Gardaí are anxious to hear from anyone else who might have spotted them as they made their escape.