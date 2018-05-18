Kilkenny Gardaí investigating 'sinister crime' after woman targeted at ATM
Bank of Ireland Parliament Street (pic Google maps)

Gardaí have described the theft of a bank card and then money from an elderly lady in Kilkenny City as a “very sinister crime.”

The woman was targeted shortly after lunchtime yesterday as she was using the self-service machine in the Bank of Ireland on Parliament street.

She was watched by two men who saw her PIN and subsequently distracted her and stole her card.

A substantial amount of money was taken from her account before the card was cancelled.

