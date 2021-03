Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to a theft from a van in the county last week.

It happened at about 2pm on Friday afternoon (12th March) in the Jenkinstown area.

The vehicle was parked on the side of the road and is understood to have been unlocked.

A sum of cash was taken.

It follows a spate of such incidents in Carlow which we reported on last week (more on that here).