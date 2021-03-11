Carlow hit by a spate of thefts from vehicles this week

Vehicles across Carlow have been subjected to a spate of thefts in recent days.

Last night (Wednesday) alone three vans were hit in Bagenalstown, all between 10pm and midnight.

Two were in the Ashfield area with the third in Gleann na Bearu and all had power tools taken.

€2,500 worth of tools were also taken from two other vans which were broken into in the car park of a commercial premises on Kilkenny Road in Carlow.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Tullow are investigating the theft of number plates from a car parked at Hawkins Lane, in the town.

It happened between 6.30pm on Tuesday and 7.30am on Wednesday.

Anybody with information should contact their local garda station – find details for yours here