Kilkenny gardaí investigating theft from a van in Jenkinstown

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to a theft from a van in the county last week.

It happened at about 2 pm on Friday afternoon (12th March) in the Jenkinstown area.

The vehicle was parked on the side of the road and is understood to have been unlocked.

A sum of cash was taken.

It follows a spate of such incidents in Carlow which we reported on last week (more on that here).